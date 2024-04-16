Delaware Army National Guard 2024 Best Warrior Competition

Delaware Army National Guard Spc. Nathaniel Valenti with the 126th Aviation Company, conducts land navigation for the 2024 Best Warrior Competition at Fair Hill, Maryland's Youth Group Camping Area, April 19, 2024. Valenti also conducted a 400-meter combat swim in the morning.
(U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe)
|04.19.2024
|04.19.2024 20:32
|FAIRHILL, MD, US
