Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Delaware Army National Guard 2024 Best Warrior Competition

    Delaware Army National Guard 2024 Best Warrior Competition

    FAIRHILL, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe 

    Delaware ARNG

    Delaware Army National Guard Spc. Nathaniel Valenti with the 126th Aviation Company, conducts land navigation for the 2024 Best Warrior Competition at Fair Hill, Maryland's Youth Group Camping Area, April 19, 2024. Valenti also conducted a 400-meter combat swim in the morning.

    (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 20:32
    Photo ID: 8351628
    VIRIN: 230419-Z-FH868-1007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: FAIRHILL, MD, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delaware Army National Guard 2024 Best Warrior Competition, by SGT Alyssa Lisenbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Delaware Army National Guard Competition Marksmanship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT