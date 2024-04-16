U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, Space Base Delta 1 commander, left, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adam Culver, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron section chief, display the Tri-Color Award won for participation in the Colorado Springs St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, April 19, 2024. SBD 1 won this award because they showed the most enthusiasm and Irish spirit of all 92 participants in the parade. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2024 17:30
|Photo ID:
|8351275
|VIRIN:
|240419-X-JC347-1001
|Resolution:
|3109x3109
|Size:
|788.15 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, St. Patrick's Day Award Winner, by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
