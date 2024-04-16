St. Patrick's Day Award Winner

U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, Space Base Delta 1 commander, left, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adam Culver, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron section chief, display the Tri-Color Award won for participation in the Colorado Springs St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, April 19, 2024. SBD 1 won this award because they showed the most enthusiasm and Irish spirit of all 92 participants in the parade. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

