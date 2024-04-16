Responders continue to remove containers from the M/V Dali on April 18, 2024, in order to safely remove Key Bridge wreckage from the bow of the ship. The Unified Command is continuing efforts to remove the M/V Dali, which is required to fully re-open the Fort McHenry Channel. Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command photo.
