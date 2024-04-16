3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment UAS: Saber Strike 24

U.S. Army Sgt. Nolan McDaniel, an infantry Soldier assigned to Iron Troop, 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, operates drones during Saber Strike 24 on Bemowo Piskie Training Ground, Poland, April 15, 2024. “Saber Strike is the test of my Soldiers knowledge and mental fortitude. For myself as a NCO, I get to see the end result of my mentorship to my soldiers,” McDaniel said. “I like Saber Strike because myself and my team, as infantrymen, get to do what we have been trained to do. Not only do we get to work alongside our Regiment, but we get to work with our foreign counterparts.” DEFENDER is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army Photo By Spc. Austin Robertson)

