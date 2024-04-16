Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Holt visits Camp Branch

    LOGAN, WV, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing

    Brig. Gen. Gene Holt, Assistant Adjutant General – Army (middle), listens as Soldiers from the West Virginia Army National Guard explain earth moving operations at Camp Branch Drop Zone and Landing Zone, Logan, West Virginia, April 17, 2024. The Soldiers are working on Camp Branch as part of SENTRY STORM 2024, the Mountain State’s week-long exercise in ACE (Agile Combat Employment). The purpose of the exercise is to enable Airmen and Soldiers to exercise the skills needed to prevail over near-peer competitors in a joint, integrated training environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist)

    TAGS

    Sentry Storm
    130th AW

