Brig. Gen. Holt visits Camp Branch

Brig. Gen. Gene Holt, Assistant Adjutant General – Army (middle), listens as Soldiers from the West Virginia Army National Guard explain earth moving operations at Camp Branch Drop Zone and Landing Zone, Logan, West Virginia, April 17, 2024. The Soldiers are working on Camp Branch as part of SENTRY STORM 2024, the Mountain State’s week-long exercise in ACE (Agile Combat Employment). The purpose of the exercise is to enable Airmen and Soldiers to exercise the skills needed to prevail over near-peer competitors in a joint, integrated training environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist)

