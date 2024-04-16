U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Christophe K. Singley, senior enlisted leader of Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory, left, presents the Marine Corps flag to Brig. Gen. Kyle B. Ellison, outgoing commanding officer of MCWL, during the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 18, 2024. Brig. Gen. Kyle B. Ellison relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Simon M. Doran, symbolizing the transfer of authority, responsibility, and total commitment to all Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 15:44 Photo ID: 8348440 VIRIN: 240418-M-QU980-1043 Resolution: 3148x3148 Size: 702.82 KB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Doran assumes duties as MCWL commanding officer [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl David Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.