Through the East Tennessee Children's Hospital's partnership with the 134th Air Refueling Wing, Corey Johnson, Jr, was invited to be a 'pilot for a day' and fulfill his dreams of sitting in the pilot seat of an Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker February 29, 2024. Corey was outfitted for flight, marshalled out an aircraft for takeoff, and toured a KC-135, in addition to several other activities here at the 134th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Teri Eicher)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 14:00
|Photo ID:
|8348091
|VIRIN:
|240229-Z-GX596-1007
|Resolution:
|2878x4317
|Size:
|742.13 KB
|Location:
|KNOXVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pilot for a day Corey Johnson, Jr, tries on a flight helmet, by TSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
