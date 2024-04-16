Through the East Tennessee Children's Hospital's partnership with the 134th Air Refueling Wing, Corey Johnson, Jr, was invited to be a 'pilot for a day' and fulfill his dreams of sitting in the pilot seat of an Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker February 29, 2024. Corey was outfitted for flight, marshalled out an aircraft for takeoff, and toured a KC-135, in addition to several other activities here at the 134th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Teri Eicher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 14:00 Photo ID: 8348091 VIRIN: 240229-Z-GX596-1007 Resolution: 2878x4317 Size: 742.13 KB Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pilot for a day Corey Johnson, Jr, tries on a flight helmet, by TSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.