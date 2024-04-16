Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pilot for a day Corey Johnson, Jr, tries on a flight helmet

    Pilot for a day Corey Johnson, Jr, tries on a flight helmet

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Teri Eicher 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Through the East Tennessee Children's Hospital's partnership with the 134th Air Refueling Wing, Corey Johnson, Jr, was invited to be a 'pilot for a day' and fulfill his dreams of sitting in the pilot seat of an Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker February 29, 2024. Corey was outfitted for flight, marshalled out an aircraft for takeoff, and toured a KC-135, in addition to several other activities here at the 134th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Teri Eicher)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 14:00
    Photo ID: 8348091
    VIRIN: 240229-Z-GX596-1007
    Resolution: 2878x4317
    Size: 742.13 KB
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pilot for a day Corey Johnson, Jr, tries on a flight helmet, by TSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pilot
    Pilot for a day
    Tennessee National Guard
    134th Air Refueling Wing
    134ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT