    USAF Test Pilot School and DARPA announce breakthrough in aerospace machine learning

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2022

    Photo by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing   

    William Gray, Chief Test Pilot, USAFTPS, and other engineers conduct software updates to the X-62 VISTA at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 3, 2022. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    412th Test Wing
    X-62 VISTA
    DARPA ACE

