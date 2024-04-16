William Gray, Chief Test Pilot, USAFTPS, and other engineers conduct software updates to the X-62 VISTA at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 3, 2022. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 10:58
|Photo ID:
|8347753
|VIRIN:
|220803-F-HC101-1006
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
USAF Test Pilot School and DARPA announce breakthrough in aerospace machine learning
