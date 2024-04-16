Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit Two Celebrates 75 Years of Excellence

The Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit Two (NEPMU Two) celebrated its 75th anniversary, March 30, 2024, on Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. Established on March 10th, 1949, the Fleet Epidemic Disease Control Units (FEDCUs), now known as the Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Units (NEPMUs), were born out of a necessity to address health concerns faced by Navy and Marine Corps personnel, particularly in the realms of environmental health and preventive medicine. (Navy photo by Lt. Luke Prescott)

