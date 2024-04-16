Col. Eric Quidley, the 76th Commodities Maintenance Group commander, left, briefs Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton, second-from-right, AFLCMC commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Alan Weary, center, Command Chief Master Sergeant for the AFLCMC, in the Oklahoma City Air Logistic Complex’s REACT lab during Shipton and Wear’s visit to Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 12.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is charged with life cycle management of Air Force weapon systems from their inception to retirement.



The REACT lab provides cutting-edge innovation that reduces cost and provides rapid solutions through technologies like additive manufacturing to minimize depot maintenance costs, produce rapid prototyping and design iteration, and perform dimensional verification and low volume tooling.



(U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 13:26 Photo ID: 8345485 VIRIN: 240412-F-EX228-1034 Resolution: 1430x1020 Size: 304.39 KB Location: TINKER AFB, OK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFLCMC Commander Lt Gen Donna Shipton visits REACT lab at Tinker AFB, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.