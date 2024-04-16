Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF Test Pilot School and DARPA announce breakthrough in aerospace machine learning

    USAF Test Pilot School and DARPA announce breakthrough in aerospace machine learning

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Brasier 

    412th Test Wing   

    The X-62 Variable In-Flight Stability Test Aircraft (VISTA) flies in the skies over Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 26, 2022. The U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency were finalists for the 2023 Robert J. Collier Trophy, a formal acknowledgement of recent breakthroughs that have launched the machine-learning era within the aerospace industry. The teams worked together to test breakthrough executions in artificial intelligence algorithms using the X-62A VISTA aircraft as part of DARPA’s Air Combat Evolution (ACE) program.(Air Force photo by Kyle Brasier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 13:30
    Photo ID: 8345459
    VIRIN: 220826-F-DB956-1974
    Resolution: 3990x2656
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Test Pilot School and DARPA announce breakthrough in aerospace machine learning, by TSgt Kyle Brasier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAF Test Pilot School and DARPA announce breakthrough in aerospace machine learning

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Test Pilot School
    Air Force Material Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    X-62 VISTA
    DARPA ACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT