USAF Test Pilot School and DARPA announce breakthrough in aerospace machine learning

The X-62 Variable In-Flight Stability Test Aircraft (VISTA) flies in the skies over Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 26, 2022. The U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency were finalists for the 2023 Robert J. Collier Trophy, a formal acknowledgement of recent breakthroughs that have launched the machine-learning era within the aerospace industry. The teams worked together to test breakthrough executions in artificial intelligence algorithms using the X-62A VISTA aircraft as part of DARPA’s Air Combat Evolution (ACE) program.(Air Force photo by Kyle Brasier)

Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US