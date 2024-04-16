Robins AFB SAPR office hosts #MenToo Panel in honor of SAAPM

Tech. Sgt. Kenneth Oliver, center, 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group occupational safety noncommissioned officer in charge at Pope Army Airfield, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, speaks at the #MenToo Panel in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 10, 2024. Oliver, along with Team Robins helping agency representatives, discussed the hidden fears of sexual assault on men in the military, and what processes and resources are available to victims.

