    Robins AFB SAPR office hosts #MenToo Panel in honor of SAAPM

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by C Arce 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Kenneth Oliver, center, 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group occupational safety noncommissioned officer in charge at Pope Army Airfield, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, speaks at the #MenToo Panel in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 10, 2024. Oliver, along with Team Robins helping agency representatives, discussed the hidden fears of sexual assault on men in the military, and what processes and resources are available to victims.

    Robins AFB
    SAPR
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

