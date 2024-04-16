Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jungle and arctic training highlighted at AUSA Global Force Symposium

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Michael Gambone 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Lt. Col. Edgardo Alvarez, deputy commander, Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, discusses during the Warriors Corner at the AUSA Global Force Symposium, the importance of training in the Pacific.

    This work, Jungle and arctic training highlighted at AUSA Global Force Symposium, by LTC Michael Gambone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    U.S. Army
    Operational Environment
    AUSA Symposium

