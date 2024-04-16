Date Taken: 03.27.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 10:18 Photo ID: 8345129 VIRIN: 240327-A-TI473-2825 Resolution: 740x463 Size: 71.49 KB Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Jungle and arctic training highlighted at AUSA Global Force Symposium, by LTC Michael Gambone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.