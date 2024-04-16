Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th Air Base Wing command team celebrates Sexual Assault Prevention Month

    39th Air Base Wing command team celebrates Sexual Assault Prevention Month

    TURKEY

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks 

    39th Air Base Wing

    Left, Chief Master Sgt. Melissa Robins, 39th Weapons Systems Support Group senior enlisted leader, Col. Robert Shoeneberg, 39th Air Base Wing deputy commander, Col. Kevin Lord, 39 ABW commander, sign this thing in honor of Sexual Assault Prevention Month, SAPM, Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Mar. 28, 2024. April is Sexual Assault and Awareness Prevention Month (SAAPM). The DoD observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all service members. ( U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 04:09
    Photo ID: 8344860
    VIRIN: 240328-F-TO640-1040
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 20.62 MB
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th Air Base Wing command team celebrates Sexual Assault Prevention Month, by SrA Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    39 ABW
    Titans
    SAPM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT