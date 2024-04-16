Left, Chief Master Sgt. Melissa Robins, 39th Weapons Systems Support Group senior enlisted leader, Col. Robert Shoeneberg, 39th Air Base Wing deputy commander, Col. Kevin Lord, 39 ABW commander, sign this thing in honor of Sexual Assault Prevention Month, SAPM, Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Mar. 28, 2024. April is Sexual Assault and Awareness Prevention Month (SAAPM). The DoD observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all service members. ( U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 04:09 Photo ID: 8344860 VIRIN: 240328-F-TO640-1040 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 20.62 MB Location: TR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th Air Base Wing command team celebrates Sexual Assault Prevention Month, by SrA Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.