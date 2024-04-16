Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expertise at the Front: How USACE Experience Powers U.S. Army Success

    UNKNOWN, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Catherine Carroll 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Expeditionary District

    Jillian Martin, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Expeditionary District Construction Administration Branch office engineer, who supports the district virtually from New York, at work in her virtual office, Apr. 16. (Photo courtesy of Jillian Martin.)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 03:26
    Photo ID: 8344794
    VIRIN: 240416-D-UY332-6844
    Resolution: 3088x2316
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: UNKNOWN, NY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Expertise at the Front: How USACE Experience Powers U.S. Army Success, by Catherine Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    USACE
    expertise
    Kuwait
    U.S. Army
    virtual

