Jillian Martin, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Expeditionary District Construction Administration Branch office engineer, who supports the district virtually from New York, at work in her virtual office, Apr. 16. (Photo courtesy of Jillian Martin.)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2024 03:26
|Photo ID:
|8344794
|VIRIN:
|240416-D-UY332-6844
|Resolution:
|3088x2316
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|UNKNOWN, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Expertise at the Front: How USACE Experience Powers U.S. Army Success, by Catherine Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Expertise at the Front: How USACE Experience Powers U.S. Army Success
