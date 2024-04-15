USINDOPACOM and OUSD(A&S) host critical infrastructure cybersecurity workshop

Representatives of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Acquisition and Sustainment), and the cybersecurity industry pose for a group photo during a three-day critical infrastructure cybersecurity workshop, hosted by USINDOPACOM and OUSD(A&S), at the Hale Koa Hotel in Honolulu, April 16, 2024. Experts in the field of cybersecurity throughout the Indo-Pacific region gathered, in-person and virtually, to analyze and discuss factors that may affect critical infrastructure in a constantly evolving cyber environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

