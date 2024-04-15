Representatives of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Acquisition and Sustainment), and the cybersecurity industry pose for a group photo during a three-day critical infrastructure cybersecurity workshop, hosted by USINDOPACOM and OUSD(A&S), at the Hale Koa Hotel in Honolulu, April 16, 2024. Experts in the field of cybersecurity throughout the Indo-Pacific region gathered, in-person and virtually, to analyze and discuss factors that may affect critical infrastructure in a constantly evolving cyber environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2024 22:32
|Photo ID:
|8344431
|VIRIN:
|240417-N-PC065-1082
|Resolution:
|5643x3755
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USINDOPACOM and OUSD(A&S) host critical infrastructure cybersecurity workshop, by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
