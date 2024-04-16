U.S. Army Capt. Greg May of the Guam National Guard displays his recently earned Pathfinder Badge at Joint Force Headquarters Guam, April 2, 2024. May volunteered for Pathfinder School with two days' notice and despite a series of retests, beat the odds earning the honorary title of "Blade Runner." (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2024 Date Posted: 04.16.2024 19:20 Photo ID: 8344264 VIRIN: 240402-Z-RJ317-1001 Resolution: 2736x1824 Size: 1.3 MB Location: GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guam Guardsman earns Blade Runner award, by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.