Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guam Guardsman earns Blade Runner award

    Guam Guardsman earns Blade Runner award

    GUAM

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Army Capt. Greg May of the Guam National Guard displays his recently earned Pathfinder Badge at Joint Force Headquarters Guam, April 2, 2024. May volunteered for Pathfinder School with two days' notice and despite a series of retests, beat the odds earning the honorary title of "Blade Runner." (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 19:20
    Photo ID: 8344264
    VIRIN: 240402-Z-RJ317-1001
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guam Guardsman earns Blade Runner award, by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Guam Guardsman earns Blade Runner award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    National Guard
    Pathfinder School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT