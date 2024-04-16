U.S. Army Capt. Greg May of the Guam National Guard displays his recently earned Pathfinder Badge at Joint Force Headquarters Guam, April 2, 2024. May volunteered for Pathfinder School with two days' notice and despite a series of retests, beat the odds earning the honorary title of "Blade Runner." (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2024 19:20
|Photo ID:
|8344264
|VIRIN:
|240402-Z-RJ317-1001
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam Guardsman earns Blade Runner award, by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Guam Guardsman earns Blade Runner award
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT