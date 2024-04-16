Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCMA activates Missiles primary contract management office

    ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Luis Delgadillo 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Navy Capt. Jerry King, the new commander of the Defense Contract Management Agency’s Missiles contracting office, received the unit colors from Air Force Col. Michael Kennebrae, the commander of the DCMA’s Western Regional Command, during the DCMA Missiles activation ceremony held in St. Augustine, Fla., April 4. The establishment of DCMA Missiles is the latest evolution of DCMA Vision, the agency’s strategic plan. Among other goals, the plan has fostered meaningful discussions on realignment and restructuring contracting office workloads into portfolios with one command team at the helm.

