    New DCSA Director Focuses on Future Capabilities at Insider Threat Analyst Forum

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Christopher Gillis 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) Director David Cattler describes his vision for DCSA and its oversight of the DOD Insider Threat Management and Analysis Center (DITMAC) while speaking to stakeholders and insider threat experts at DITMAC’s first Insider Threat Analyst Forum" on April 8.

    “Insider threat is a team sport and I recognize the critical role that we all play in building trust through our partnership – each and every day – while ensuring national security and helping to keep people safe,” said Cattler. "Our insider threat program can enable us to detect a potential threat, intervene early, and to get the individual help they might need. This makes DITMAC an incredibly strong partner and force-multiplier for many leaders across the total force."

