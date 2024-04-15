240212-N-DG679-1023

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Photo by Toiete Jackson 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 12, 2024) (L-R) Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s (FRCSE) Commanding Officer Capt. Al Palmer poses for a photo with Rick Eveson, FRCSE’s F135 production line director and 2023 Naval Air Systems Command Mentor of the Year , Steve Singer, F/A-18 Fleet Support Team lead logistician, and Savanna Massey , F-5 Tiger II deputy director, both of which were named Dora Quinlan Mentor of the Year Award winners. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson)

    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 09:48
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast recognizes mentor award winners

    Mentor
    NAVAIR
    FRCSE
    COMFRC

