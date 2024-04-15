Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVPTO Guam Spotlight

    NAVPTO Guam Spotlight

    GUAM

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Yongru Li 

    MyNavy Career Center

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 7, 2024) – USS Hopper (DDG 70) Executive Officer Cmdr. Andrea Benvenuto, center, and Administrative Officer Ensign Piper Spindle, far left, visited Regional Support Center (RSC) Guam Officer-in-Charge Lt. Megan Johnson, far right, to express appreciation for Navy Passenger Transportation Office (NAVPTO) Guam Transportation Officer MariaCarina Ferrer, second from right, and NAVPTO Agent Cynthia Tataigue, who provided outstanding customer service during Hopper’s port visit while deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations as part of Carrier Strike Group 1. RSC Guam is assigned to Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center (NPPSC), a command within MyNavy Career Center, the central node for Sailor pay issues and resolution. NPPSC oversees Travel Processing Center, six Transaction Service Centers, and 13 Regional Support Centers around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Yongru Li)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 01:34
    Photo ID: 8342357
    VIRIN: 240307-N-QW486-5655
    Resolution: 0x0
    Size: 0 B
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVPTO Guam Spotlight, by PO2 Yongru Li, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT