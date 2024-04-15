NAVPTO Guam Spotlight

NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 7, 2024) – USS Hopper (DDG 70) Executive Officer Cmdr. Andrea Benvenuto, center, and Administrative Officer Ensign Piper Spindle, far left, visited Regional Support Center (RSC) Guam Officer-in-Charge Lt. Megan Johnson, far right, to express appreciation for Navy Passenger Transportation Office (NAVPTO) Guam Transportation Officer MariaCarina Ferrer, second from right, and NAVPTO Agent Cynthia Tataigue, who provided outstanding customer service during Hopper’s port visit while deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations as part of Carrier Strike Group 1. RSC Guam is assigned to Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center (NPPSC), a command within MyNavy Career Center, the central node for Sailor pay issues and resolution. NPPSC oversees Travel Processing Center, six Transaction Service Centers, and 13 Regional Support Centers around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Yongru Li)

