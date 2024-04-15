Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bridging the GADP: DEL 3 provides servicemembers with professional development opportunities

    Bridging the GADP: DEL 3 provides servicemembers with professional development opportunities

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Emily Peacock 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Senior Master Sgt. Kathleen Nieuwenhuis, senior enlisted leader for the 5th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, far right, holds the ceremonial guidon during the 5th EWS squadron photo at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, March 14, 2024. Nieuwenhuis serves as the 5th EWS Guardian and Airmen Development Program coordinator, an initiative which aims to deliver professional development opportunities for its servicemembers. (U.S. Space Force photo by Emily Peacock)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 16:28
    Photo ID: 8341551
    VIRIN: 240314-X-OX446-5323
    Resolution: 5815x3869
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bridging the GADP: DEL 3 provides servicemembers with professional development opportunities, by Emily Peacock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bridging the GADP: DEL 3 provides servicemembers with professional development opportunities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coaching
    SpaceForceNewsWire
    Space Delta 3
    SBD1
    Mentoship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT