U.S. Space Force Senior Master Sgt. Kathleen Nieuwenhuis, senior enlisted leader for the 5th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, far right, holds the ceremonial guidon during the 5th EWS squadron photo at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, March 14, 2024. Nieuwenhuis serves as the 5th EWS Guardian and Airmen Development Program coordinator, an initiative which aims to deliver professional development opportunities for its servicemembers. (U.S. Space Force photo by Emily Peacock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 16:28 Photo ID: 8341551 VIRIN: 240314-X-OX446-5323 Resolution: 5815x3869 Size: 2.07 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bridging the GADP: DEL 3 provides servicemembers with professional development opportunities, by Emily Peacock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.