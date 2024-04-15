Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Bn., 1st Marines competes in 1st MARDIV squad competition

    CAMP PENDELTON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Justin Chaves, a squad leader with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, participates in the division’s annual squad competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 25, 2024. The week-long competition incorporates a variety of combat-related tasks designed to evaluate each squad’s proficiency. Chaves is a native of Alabama. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    USMC
    Blue Diamond
    1st Marine Division
    squad competition
    V21

