2nd Bn., 1st Marines competes in 1st MARDIV squad competition

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Justin Chaves, a squad leader with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, participates in the division’s annual squad competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 25, 2024. The week-long competition incorporates a variety of combat-related tasks designed to evaluate each squad’s proficiency. Chaves is a native of Alabama. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)

