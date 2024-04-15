Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PurpleUp! for Bedford HS students

    PurpleUp! for Bedford HS students

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Todd Maki 

    66th Air Base Group

    Col. Taona Enriquez, installation commander, speaks with Kiera Grew, right, and Kaylee Wood, Bedford High School students, during a Purple Up! breakfast event at Bedford High School in Bedford, Mass., April 12. The event was held in support of the Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 14:32
    Photo ID: 8340969
    VIRIN: 240412-F-TG847-1026
    Resolution: 4931x3281
    Size: 10.26 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PurpleUp! for Bedford HS students, by Todd Maki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    deployed
    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    PurpleUp!
    Bedford High School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT