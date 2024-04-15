PurpleUp! for Bedford HS students

Col. Taona Enriquez, installation commander, speaks with Kiera Grew, right, and Kaylee Wood, Bedford High School students, during a Purple Up! breakfast event at Bedford High School in Bedford, Mass., April 12. The event was held in support of the Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)

Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024