    2024 Month of the Military Child

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    “Strong and resilient children are essential to the success of the Army’s mission. The Army is proud and grateful for their support to our nation.” - Lt. Gen. Omar Jones, Commanding General, U.S. Army Installation Management Command

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 13:52
    Photo ID: 8340943
    VIRIN: 240415-A-IV289-2001
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 151.02 KB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Month of the Military Child, by Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

