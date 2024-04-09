Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two-time Superbowl Champion Vince Wilfork, his wife Bianca Wilfork, and country music artist, Mickey Guyton Visit Walter Reed's Warriors [Image 8 of 8]

    Two-time Superbowl Champion Vince Wilfork, his wife Bianca Wilfork, and country music artist, Mickey Guyton Visit Walter Reed's Warriors

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Quinton Lyons 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Two-time Superbowl Champion Vince Wilfork and country music artist, Mickey Guyton pose for a photo with Sailors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, as part of a visit with Wilfork, his wife Mrs. Wilfork and Guyton, on April 11, 2024.
    The trios Well Wish Visit, guided by the Warrior and Family Coordination Cell, was more than a meeting; it was a shared exchange of resilience and gratitude, and a way to express their heartfelt support to the nation’s heroes and their families. The visit began with patients in the inpatient ward and ended with visiting patients of the Military Advanced Training Center, a state-of-the-art facility where service members, retirees and family members use sophisticated prosthetics and cutting-edge athletic equipment to move from injury to independence.

    IMAGE INFO

