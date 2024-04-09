Two-time Superbowl Champion Vince Wilfork, his wife Bianca Wilfork, and country music artist, Mickey Guyton Visit Walter Reed's Warriors

Mrs. Wilfork, wife of two time Superbowl champion, Vince Wilfork, speaks with a patient at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's Military Advanced Training Center (MATC), as part of a visit with Wilfork, Vince and Guyton, on April 11, 2024.

The trios Well Wish Visit, guided by the Warrior and Family Coordination Cell, was more than a meeting; it was a shared exchange of resilience and gratitude, and a way to express their heartfelt support to the nations heroes and their families. The visit began with patients in the inpatient ward and ended with visiting patients of the Military Advanced Training Center, a state-of-the-art facility where service members, retirees and family members use sophisticated prosthetics and cutting-edge athletic equipment to move from injury to independence.

