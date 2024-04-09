Coast Guard hosts Community Day in Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 2 of 3]

A Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew to respond vessel taking on water seven miles offshore Freeport, Texas, Aril 14, 2024. When the the vessel began taking on water, the boat’s operator called the Coast Guard for assistance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Freeport)
