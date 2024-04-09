Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard hosts Community Day in Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 2 of 3]

    FREEPORT, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew to respond vessel taking on water seven miles offshore Freeport, Texas, Aril 14, 2024. When the the vessel began taking on water, the boat’s operator called the Coast Guard for assistance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Freeport)

    search and rescue
    coast guard

