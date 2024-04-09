Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crosstraining supports Multiservice Ward Merger

    ROTA, SPAIN

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Cmdr. Jenny Paul 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Rota

    ROTA, Spain (Mar 1, 2024) Lieutenant Christina Acosta, a Labor and Delivery nurse on the Naval Hospital Rota Multiservice Ward, provides a clinical inservice to Medical-Surgical and Labor and Delivery nurses and corpsmen on newborn resuscitation procedures. As part of the units merger, a robust cross-training initiative was implemented to ensure staff were prepared with the skills needed to care for patients across the lifespan. (Released: CDR Jenny Paul)

