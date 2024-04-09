Crosstraining supports Multiservice Ward Merger

ROTA, Spain (Mar 1, 2024) Lieutenant Christina Acosta, a Labor and Delivery nurse on the Naval Hospital Rota Multiservice Ward, provides a clinical inservice to Medical-Surgical and Labor and Delivery nurses and corpsmen on newborn resuscitation procedures. As part of the units merger, a robust cross-training initiative was implemented to ensure staff were prepared with the skills needed to care for patients across the lifespan. (Released: CDR Jenny Paul)

