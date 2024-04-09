Coast Guard hosts Community Day in Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 3 of 3]

Families roam at Sector Corpus Christi’s Community Day in Corpus Christi, Texas, April. 13, 2024. During the event, Coast Guard members from Sector Corpus Christi and surrounding units displayed equipment and discussed various Coast Guard missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Seth Dumoulin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2024 Date Posted: 04.14.2024 10:44 Photo ID: 8339406 VIRIN: 240413-G-G0108-1003 Resolution: 1024x682 Size: 266.2 KB Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN