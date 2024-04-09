Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard hosts Community Day in Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 2 of 3]

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Capttain Cintron conducts an interview at Sector Corpus Christi’s Community Day in Corpus Christi, Texas, April. 13, 2024. During the event, Coast Guard members from Sector Corpus Christi and surrounding units displayed equipment and discussed various Coast Guard missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Seth Dumoulin)

    corpus christi
    community day

