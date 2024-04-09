Coast Guard hosts Community Day in Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 1 of 3]

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew lands in a field during Sector Corpus Christi’s Community Day in Corpus Christi, Texas, April. 13, 2024. During the event, Coast Guard members from Sector Corpus Christi and surrounding units displayed equipment and discussed various Coast Guard missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Seth Dumoulin)
