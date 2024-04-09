Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMMEX prepares Brigade for XCTC [Image 2 of 2]

    COMMEX prepares Brigade for XCTC

    CAMP DODGE, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Maj. Ramah Knox 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division

    Friday, April 12, 2024, during 2/34 Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s (IBCT) Communication Exercise (COMMEX), Spc. Alex Potter and Staff Sgt. Brandon Shaffer part of the Headquarters Headquarters Company (HHC) 224 Brigade Engineering Battalion (BEB) from Davenport, Iowa, create a field expedient square loop antenna, utilizing claymore wire and cobra connector, used for high frequency communications via Harris 150 allowing communication with higher element in preparation for eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.13.2024 16:54
    Photo ID: 8338814
    VIRIN: 240412-A-SW430-7516
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: CAMP DODGE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

