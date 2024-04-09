USS Mason Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

240116-N-HE057-1006 RED SEA (Jan. 16, 2024) An Ensign, left, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87), and a Royal Navy Lt., right, a liaison from the British Royal Navy air-defence guided-missile destroyer HMS Diamond (d 34), discuss procedures of a replenishment-at-sea aboard Mason in the Red Sea, Jan. 16. Mason is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

