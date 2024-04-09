Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Mason Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

    USS Mason Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

    RED SEA

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Rodriguez 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    240116-N-HE057-1006 RED SEA (Jan. 16, 2024) An Ensign, left, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87), and a Royal Navy Lt., right, a liaison from the British Royal Navy air-defence guided-missile destroyer HMS Diamond (d 34), discuss procedures of a replenishment-at-sea aboard Mason in the Red Sea, Jan. 16. Mason is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.13.2024 11:44
    Photo ID: 8338671
    VIRIN: 240116-N-HE057-1006
    Resolution: 4772x3181
    Size: 898.35 KB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mason Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea, by PO3 Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAS
    CSG2
    DDG 87
    C5F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT