2024 Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition

After five days of competition, three Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers were named 2024’s Best Warriors in the officer, non-commissioned officer and soldier of the year categories during the Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition closing ceremony at the Fifth Regiment Armory.



Spc. Jordan Foster and Staff Sgt. Alexander Wilkinson-Johnson, both from the 29th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, and Capt. Logan Yox from Joint Force Headquarters earned the title of Maryland National Guard Best Warrior with the enlisted Soldiers moving forward to compete in next month’s Region II Best Warrior Competition.

