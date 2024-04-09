Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    2024 Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    MD, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Kimberley Glazier 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    After five days of competition, three Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers were named 2024’s Best Warriors in the officer, non-commissioned officer and soldier of the year categories during the Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition closing ceremony at the Fifth Regiment Armory.

    Spc. Jordan Foster and Staff Sgt. Alexander Wilkinson-Johnson, both from the 29th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, and Capt. Logan Yox from Joint Force Headquarters earned the title of Maryland National Guard Best Warrior with the enlisted Soldiers moving forward to compete in next month’s Region II Best Warrior Competition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 19:29
    Photo ID: 8338111
    VIRIN: 240412-A-OI086-2984
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 999.53 KB
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition, by SGT Kimberley Glazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Maryland National Guard Announces 2024 Best Warriors

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MDNG
    MarylandNationalGuard
    MarylandsBestWarrior
    Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition
    BWC24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT