Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Key Bridge response unified command continues efforts to reopen the Fort McHenry channel

    Key Bridge response unified command continues efforts to reopen the Fort McHenry channel

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    The Key Bridge Response unified command continues to remove containers, clear wreckage and collect debris on the Patapsco River, April 11, 2024. Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry channel.
    (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy asset)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 11:11
    Photo ID: 8336822
    VIRIN: 240412-G-D0105-1003
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Key bridge response 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT