Key Bridge response unified command continues efforts to reopen the Fort McHenry channel

The Key Bridge Response unified command continues to remove containers, clear wreckage and collect debris on the Patapsco River, April 11, 2024. Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry channel.
