U.S. Army medical leaders in Germany host Ukraine military medical delegation

Senior U.S. Army medical leaders from Medical Readiness Command, Europe, the 68th Theater Medical Command and Landstuhl Regional Medical Center met with military medical leaders from the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Landstuhl, Germany on Apr. 8. The meeting focused on the sharing of medical lessons learned from combat and tactical operations and provided the Ukrainian delegation the opportunity to meet with wounded Ukrainian forces who are undergoing treatment for their wounds at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. (Photo by Kirk Frady)

