    Cargo Loading

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kregg York 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster, assigned within the Central Command area of responsibility, uses hand signals help the driver of a Tunner 60K Cargo loader line up with a C-130J Super Hercules for cargo loading at an undisclosed location, April 11, 2024. The C-130J is a versatile aircraft, capable of fulfilling a wide range of operational missions throughout the region.
    (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 06:38
    Photo ID: 8336213
    VIRIN: 240411-Z-HS920-1103
    Resolution: 6878x4585
    Size: 5.82 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cargo Loading, by TSgt Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    C-130J
    Aerial Port
    Loader
    Air Power

