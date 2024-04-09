A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster, assigned within the Central Command area of responsibility, uses hand signals help the driver of a Tunner 60K Cargo loader line up with a C-130J Super Hercules for cargo loading at an undisclosed location, April 11, 2024. The C-130J is a versatile aircraft, capable of fulfilling a wide range of operational missions throughout the region.
(U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2024 06:38
|Photo ID:
|8336213
|VIRIN:
|240411-Z-HS920-1103
|Resolution:
|6878x4585
|Size:
|5.82 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cargo Loading, by TSgt Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT