A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster, assigned within the Central Command area of responsibility, uses hand signals help the driver of a Tunner 60K Cargo loader line up with a C-130J Super Hercules for cargo loading at an undisclosed location, April 11, 2024. The C-130J is a versatile aircraft, capable of fulfilling a wide range of operational missions throughout the region.

(U.S. Air Force photo)

