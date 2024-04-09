Senior Ukrainian Armed Forces medical leaders had the opportunity to meet and talk with injured Ukrainian servicemembers at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Apr. 8. The wounded Ukrainian warfighters are currently receiving medical care for their injuries at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany. Pictured with the wounded Ukrainian servicemembers are Ukrainian military medical leaders, senior leaders from Medical Readiness Command, Europe, the 68th Theater Medical Command and Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. (Photo by Kirk Frady)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2024 Date Posted: 04.12.2024 07:04 Photo ID: 8336200 VIRIN: 240408-A-YV790-6388 Resolution: 5407x3774 Size: 2.83 MB Location: DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army medical leaders in Europe host Ukraine military medical delegation, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.