    U.S. Army medical leaders in Europe host Ukraine military medical delegation

    GERMANY

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    Senior Ukrainian Armed Forces medical leaders had the opportunity to meet and talk with injured Ukrainian servicemembers at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Apr. 8. The wounded Ukrainian warfighters are currently receiving medical care for their injuries at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany. Pictured with the wounded Ukrainian servicemembers are Ukrainian military medical leaders, senior leaders from Medical Readiness Command, Europe, the 68th Theater Medical Command and Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. (Photo by Kirk Frady)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 07:04
    Photo ID: 8336200
    VIRIN: 240408-A-YV790-6388
    Resolution: 5407x3774
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army medical leaders in Europe host Ukraine military medical delegation, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    StrongerTogether

