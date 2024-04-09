Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army medical leaders in Europe host Ukraine military medical delegation

    U.S. Army medical leaders in Europe host Ukraine military medical delegation

    GERMANY

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud (right), command surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe, along with Brig. Gen. Andrew Landers (left), commander of the 68th Theater Medical Command, take time for a photo with senior medical leaders from the Ukrainian Armed Forces at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Apr. 8. The U.S. and Ukrainian military medical leaders spent the day sharing lessons learned to gain a better understanding how each other conducts tactical/combat medical care. As part of their visit to Germany, the Ukrainian delegation also toured Landstuhl Regional Medical Center where they had the opportunity to meet with several wounded members of the Ukrainian military being treated at the U.S. military medical facility. (Photo by Kirk Frady)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 06:06
    Photo ID: 8336198
    VIRIN: 240408-A-YV790-9552
    Resolution: 5130x3586
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army medical leaders in Europe host Ukraine military medical delegation, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT