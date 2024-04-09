U.S. Army medical leaders in Europe host Ukraine military medical delegation

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud (right), command surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe, along with Brig. Gen. Andrew Landers (left), commander of the 68th Theater Medical Command, take time for a photo with senior medical leaders from the Ukrainian Armed Forces at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Apr. 8. The U.S. and Ukrainian military medical leaders spent the day sharing lessons learned to gain a better understanding how each other conducts tactical/combat medical care. As part of their visit to Germany, the Ukrainian delegation also toured Landstuhl Regional Medical Center where they had the opportunity to meet with several wounded members of the Ukrainian military being treated at the U.S. military medical facility. (Photo by Kirk Frady)

