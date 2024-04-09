Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force 70, Carrier Strike Group 5 holds change of command

    JAPAN

    04.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk salutes sideboys as he arrives to the Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 and Carrier Strike Group 5 change of command ceremony at U.S. Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 12. CTF 70 is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James R. Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Change of Command
    CTF 70
    CSG 5
    INDOPACOM

