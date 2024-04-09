Task Force 70, Carrier Strike Group 5 holds change of command

Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk salutes sideboys as he arrives to the Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 and Carrier Strike Group 5 change of command ceremony at U.S. Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 12. CTF 70 is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James R. Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 23:33
|Photo ID:
|8335909
|VIRIN:
|240412-N-ZI646-1007
|Resolution:
|3562x2545
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
