    Space Chiefs Forum

    Space Chiefs Forum

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by David Grim 

    U.S. Space Force Public Affairs   

    Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna meet with international senior space leaders during the annual Space Chiefs Forum in Colorado Springs, Colo., April 11, 2024. Countries in attendance included Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Republic of Korea, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 18:58
    Photo ID: 8335679
    VIRIN: 240411-F-WA228-8704
    Resolution: 5515x2939
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Chiefs Forum, by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

