Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna meet with international senior space leaders during the annual Space Chiefs Forum in Colorado Springs, Colo., April 11, 2024. Countries in attendance included Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Republic of Korea, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim)

