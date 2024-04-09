USS New York (LPD 21) Flight Operations

ATLANTIC OCEAN, (April 10, 2024) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Nicholas Alvarez, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21), taxis a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (reinforced). New York is operating in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Naval integration provides combatant commanders and America’s civilian leaders highly-capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

