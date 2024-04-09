Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Miss America at SUN 'n FUN

    LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Miriam Thurber  

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    Second Lieutenant Madison Marsh answers questions during the SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, FL, on April 10, 2024. Marsh celebrated SUN 'n FUN's 50th anniversary by chatting with visitors about service both in and out of uniform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

    TAGS

    airshow
    florida
    miss america
    SUN n FUN
    madison marsh

