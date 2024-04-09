Second Lieutenant Madison Marsh answers questions during the SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, FL, on April 10, 2024. Marsh celebrated SUN 'n FUN's 50th anniversary by chatting with visitors about service both in and out of uniform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2024 Date Posted: 04.11.2024 14:08 Photo ID: 8334834 VIRIN: 240410-F-PY937-1022 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.71 MB Location: LAKELAND, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Miss America at SUN 'n FUN, by Miriam Thurber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.