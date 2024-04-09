Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 11 at work in Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hong 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 5, 2024) U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician Seaman Bryson Puckett, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, reassembles a fan unit for a Hawkeye VSAT onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, April 5, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

