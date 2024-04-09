NMCB 11 at work in Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 5, 2024) U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician Seaman Bryson Puckett, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, reassembles a fan unit for a Hawkeye VSAT onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, April 5, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

