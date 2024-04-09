Convoy to Saber Strike 24

A U.S. Soldier attached to Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, gives an all-clear signal during a maintenance check on his Stryker armored fighting vehicle at the Convoy Support Center at Wettiner-Kaserne in Frankenberg, Germany, April 9, 2024. The convoy is the lead component for Saber Strike 24, the first exercise in U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF)’s DEFENDER 24 series. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andrew Clark)

