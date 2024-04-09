Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Convoy to Saber Strike 24

    Convoy to Saber Strike 24

    FRANKENBERG, GERMANY

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Spc. Andrew Clark 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A U.S. Soldier attached to Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, gives an all-clear signal during a maintenance check on his Stryker armored fighting vehicle at the Convoy Support Center at Wettiner-Kaserne in Frankenberg, Germany, April 9, 2024. The convoy is the lead component for Saber Strike 24, the first exercise in U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF)’s DEFENDER 24 series. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andrew Clark)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 05:17
    Photo ID: 8333935
    VIRIN: 240409-A-TQ927-1155
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: FRANKENBERG, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Convoy to Saber Strike 24, by SPC Andrew Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    SaberStrike
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT