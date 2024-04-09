Convoy to Saber Strike 24

U.S. Army Sgt. Emilio Lanoza, a petroleum supply specialist assigned the 493rd Petroleum Support Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, refuels vehicles at Wettiner-Kaserne, Frankenberg, Germany, April 9, 2024. The refuel station is the first stopping point for troops during the convoy for Saber Strike 24. The refueling and resupply stations are set up for the troops to stop and check on the maintenance and safety of the vehicles and Soldiers. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)

