    Convoy to Saber Strike 24

    Convoy to Saber Strike 24

    GERMANY

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Gianna Sulger 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Emilio Lanoza, a petroleum supply specialist assigned the 493rd Petroleum Support Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, refuels vehicles at Wettiner-Kaserne, Frankenberg, Germany, April 9, 2024. The refuel station is the first stopping point for troops during the convoy for Saber Strike 24. The refueling and resupply stations are set up for the troops to stop and check on the maintenance and safety of the vehicles and Soldiers. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 05:14
    Photo ID: 8333931
    VIRIN: 240401-A-VH966-1012
    Resolution: 7650x5464
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Convoy to Saber Strike 24, by SGT Gianna Sulger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    Vcorps
    SaberStrike
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

