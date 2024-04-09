Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024 20:54 Photo ID: 8333581 VIRIN: 240405-A-KG008-5170 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.05 MB Location: DENVER, CO, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Mentoring Future Leaders: The 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team facilitates at the 4th Annual West Point Leadership and Ethics Conference, by 1LT Taylor Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.