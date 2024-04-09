Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NH National Guard hosts annual SAAPM 5K

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Reiter, command chief of 157th Air Refueling Wing, crosses the finish line of the New Hampshire National Guard 2024 Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 5K on April 7, 2024, at the state military reservation in Concord, N.H. People walked, ran and rucked a 3.1-mile loop around the city in show of support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NH National Guard hosts annual SAAPM 5K, by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Johnston
    NationalGuard
    SAAPM
    NHNationalGuard
    Reiter

