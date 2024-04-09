Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Reiter, command chief of 157th Air Refueling Wing, crosses the finish line of the New Hampshire National Guard 2024 Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 5K on April 7, 2024, at the state military reservation in Concord, N.H. People walked, ran and rucked a 3.1-mile loop around the city in show of support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024 15:05 Photo ID: 8332835 VIRIN: 240407-Z-HA185-1055 Resolution: 5683x4059 Size: 12.57 MB Location: CONCORD, NH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NH National Guard hosts annual SAAPM 5K, by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.