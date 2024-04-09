Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport’s Federal Women’s Program hosts panel for Women’s History Month

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Evan Crawley 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Federal Women’s Program (FWP) held a panel discussion in honor of Women’s History Month on March 26, 2024, that was broadcast throughout the Naval Sea Systems Command enterprise. The panel included Susan Balcirak (from left), supervisory engineer and FWP lead, who organized the event; Norma Lopez, head, Combat Systems Trainers Branch of the Combat Systems Department; Alison Wicks, head, Acquisition Policy and Oversight Division, Contracts Department; Sally Sutherland-Pietrzak, NUWC Headquarters, director of the Naval Engineering Education Consortium for Naval Sea Systems Command; Jackeline “Jackie” Diapis, engineer, USW Weapons, Vehicles and Defensive Systems Department; and Poonam Aggarwal, supervisory engineer, Undersea Warfare Platforms and Payload Integration Department.

    TAGS

    Women’s History Month
    Federal Women’s Program
    NUWC Division Newport
